Solon City Schools has announced its official plan for reopening schools Aug. 26. The delayed start will give teachers and staff time to make physical building changes, curriculum adjustments and engage in professional development for new instructional models.
The district has planned for an everyday, all-in model with a virtual option. Parents may choose whether their Solon students participate in the school building or from home. Students learning virtually must commit to a full semester and will only be able to participate in virtually conducted clubs and activities.
All students will follow the same daily class period schedule regardless of whether they are in school or at home.
Teachers will facilitate lessons and learning with students in the classroom and via Google Meet with their students participating virtually; substitutes will be trained to allow for instructional continuity and adherence to safety protocols.
Adjustments to the content and instructional day will be necessary to facilitate COVID-19 precautions such as regular cleaning, student and staff hand washing and sanitizing.
Staff must perform a symptom self-check prior to arriving at school; if they are exhibiting any symptoms related to COVID-19, they will not report to work. Parents must screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms including a temperature of 100.4 or higher prior to sending students to school. A checklist and protocols will be provided to families.
Face masks and shields are a mandatory requirement for returning to school in person and no individual will be allowed in school buildings or on school buses without a face covering.
In addition to face coverings, each student and teacher desk, as well as any common areas where students may eat or drink, will have a clear plastic shield installed to further aid in minimizing transmission.
These barriers will be sanitized along with desks and other surfaces throughout the day and again each night.
Efforts will also be made to ensure physical distancing of at least 3 feet throughout the school, in classrooms and on buses.
Special education is not detailed in the Solon City Schools presentation, but according to the district, plans are being made to address the individual needs of students on IEPs. Student-specific information will be shared with families directly based on their learning choice.