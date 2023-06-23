After waiting 11 minutes for a Solon rescue squad to arrive to a medical emergency, the Seifert family took its concerns for the long wait time to Solon City Council at its June 5 meeting.
Mitch Seifert, a CPA at Kelman, Moses, Seifert & Hartstein in Beachwood, had returned home May 6 with a concerning, bad headache after playing pickleball and decided to call 911. It took an engine and rescue squad 11 minutes from the call to arrive at the Seifert residence on North Oval. He was taken to Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights and was later taken by a Life Flight helicopter to Cleveland Clinic’s main campus in University Circle to be treated for a brain bleed.
“Luckily, mine wasn’t life or death, which I didn’t know at the time,” Seifert told the Cleveland Jewish News June 21. “But people having heart attacks, you don’t have 11 minutes to get to them, they’ll be gone.”
In a June 7 statement from Mark Vedder, Solon’s fire chief, he wrote that the average response time to emergency incidents is 5.32 minutes. On May 6, however, there were two emergency medical incident responses already in progress when the call from the Seifert residence came in, and help arrived 8 minutes and 44 seconds after they were dispatched.
“Although we have overlapping incidents occur almost every day, this incident was unusual in that the first responder engine did not arrive before the rescue squad because it was also on a previous incident,” Vedder’s statement reads. “We believe our current deployment model best serves the needs of our residents, but of course we will review the circumstances of this incident to determine if changes may be beneficial.”
Since speaking up about his experience, Seifert has heard from other residents about experiencing longer wait times. He expressed the need for more ambulances, especially as the city grows and adds more senior living communities.
Seifert also attributed the longer wait time to the city’s use of the Chagrin Valley Dispatch, which according to its website is the communication center for 30 municipalities in Greater Cleveland.
“The EMTs once they got to my house did a great job,” Seifert said. “It’s not their fault.”
During Seifert’s May 6 emergency, he said three minutes had passed before the call was dispatched to Solon.
“It shouldn’t take three minutes or more, it should be done within 30 seconds once they get a call,” he said.
He said his wife and son also attended the June 20 council meeting, but have not heard anything from the city since they raised their concerns.
“Do I expect anything? No, unless they get a lot of pressure,” Seifert said.
Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus, vice mayor Nancy Meany and Vedder did share comments in response to the Seifert family during the June 5 council meeting saying they would look into the concerns.
Kraus called the 11 minutes “inexcusable,” but uplifted the fire department as “the best fire department in the county.”
“This is an isolated incident and we’ll address it,” he said. “But I can tell you that as we’re speaking right now, there are probably calls out there that the men and women of our fire department are saving people’s lives in our community.”
This is a developing story. For updates and to read more like it, visit cjn.org/solon.