Kent State University Hillel named Lauren Miller of Solon as the incoming student board president for the 2020-21 school year.
The 20-year-old sophomore has been on the board for two years, first serving as marketing coordinator during her freshman year and as the vice president of engagement this year. She has also been involved with Stand With Us and Students Supporting Israel.
Miller, who attended Hebrew school at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, is studying human development and family studies,
Adam Hirsh, executive director of Kent State Hillel said the organization is “very excited” to have Miller start in her new role.
“In this role, Lauren will be the lead student voice for the 1,000 Jewish students on campus, advocating and supporting the needs of the students both inside the Jewish community and to campus leadership,” Hirsh said. “Lauren is a warm, passionate leader of her peers with a proven track record of success and impact on campus.”
CJN: How do you plan to lead the student board?
Miller: I would love to cohesively work with the board and hear their ideas. They come first. I want to make their events come to life in any way that I can support them.
CJN: Why did you decide this was the next step of your Hillel journey?
Miller: I feel like this is the next step for me because, throughout my college experience, there have been so many people that have opened my eyes and helped me come to terms with my Jewish identity and how being Jewish in the world is such a beautiful thing. I feel like I would love to follow in those footsteps and be a leader of Judaism for lots of people like me. I’m just really excited to help people find their identity the same way people helped me find mine.
CJN: How do you intend to use your previous experiences in your new role?
Miller: I am going to use that knowledge to make events as amazing as they can be with the resources thankfully put into my path. Working with Students Supporting Israel has been so amazing for me because of the things I have learned through those experiences. The possibilities are endless.
CJN: What role do Judaism and your love for Israel play in this journey?
Miller: It gives me purpose. I’m in this role for a reason – to enrich the community and tell people that being Jewish is an amazing thing. Some people are afraid sometimes and it’s hard to come to terms with your identity. But once you figure it out, it is such an amazing thing and I want that for other people.
CJN: How has Hillel impacted your college experience?
Miller: I went to college to learn what I wanted to do with my life and then I came to Hillel and found what I had been looking for. I have found so many things in college and Hillel is one of them. But it is one of the most amazing things that has ever happened to me. I feel like I have some sense of belonging and community. I wouldn’t have had the same college experience if I didn’t have Hillel.
With a few months left before she takes on the role, Miller said she has a lot to learn.
“It will be a learning year for both myself and how I feel I will delegate the board, support other people and support myself,” she said. “It’ll be a learning experience for me. But I know I am prepared for this and I know the people around me will be amazing to work with. No matter what, it’ll be an opportunity to grow.”