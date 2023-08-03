The Solon community and beyond came together to celebrate and enjoy family fun July 28 to July 30 at Solon Home Days.
Families enjoyed inflatables, carnival games, corn hole and kid-friendly activities on the opening day in Solon Community Park. Many attendees stayed late to watch the movie, “Luca,” with their children and savor the variety of food trucks on-site, said Tracy Sullivan, director of community and cultural enrichment in the city of Solon.
With packed parking lots, Sullivan told the Cleveland Jewish News that Solon Home Days brought in a large crowd with the exciting attractions and welcoming environment. Due to the brief rain and wind July 29, there was a smaller crowd that day, but once the sun came out, it picked back up and families were back.
On July 31, Solon Home Days was packed for a parade that featured more than 30 groups, including but not limited to the Solon High School marching band, Mayor Eddy Kraus, city council members and the Solon police, fire and service departments.
Sullivan said the food trucks were a hit with both the children and adults, receiving many positive remarks throughout the weekend.
Grace Salter is the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern.