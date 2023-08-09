Six residents addressed a possible cell tower that may be erected in Solon’s residential area Aug. 7 at the Solon City Council meeting.
Residents from Crofton Avenue and Stillwater Lane were upset by the lack of communication regarding solutions to the cell coverage issue in northern neighborhoods of Solon.
“Up until now we had no knowledge of this cell tower that in fact would immediately abut four streets in Solon,” Dr. Thomas Frank, a 34-year Solon resident, said during the council meeting. “We’re told that once the city decides, we’ll have a meeting in which we can talk, well we’re asking to talk a little before the city would decide.”
Frank said he and his neighbors were unaware of the proposed cell tower that would adjoin Cressmont Avenue, Crofton Avenue, Stillwater Lane and Woodall Drive until they received a letter from Vice Mayor and Ward 5 Council member Nancy Meany within the past week.
Meany told the Cleveland Jewish News on July 31 that after years of listening to residents and reaching out to one of the cell phone service carriers, it was revealed there is a dead zone between Cannon Road and Miles Road, and SOM Center and Harper Road.
Concern for safety within the dead zone was conveyed by Meany and Lisa Newburger, who lives off Miles Road, in an Aug. 3 Cleveland Jewish News story. One resident believed fear was a misrepresentation of the issue.
“I am for the city to dispel the notion that this is an emergency services issue and instead referring to it as a cell coverage issue, because right now there are residents that believe … they would not be able to call 911,” Todd Behrens, who lives 875 feet away from the proposed cell tower site, said at the meeting.
Behrens, who noted he was well-versed in wireless technology communications and innovations due to representing Qualcomm and AT&T Wireless as a patent attorney for 20 years and studying wireless communications at Duke University in Durham, N.C., said that north Solon’s 911 calls to fire, police and EMS will go through. He also suggested alternative ways to resolve the cell coverage issue, like adding antennas to existing infrastructure, working with neighboring cities and less intrusive microcells.
Newburger, who lives within the cell service dead zone, expressed sympathy for her neighbors in opposition to the proposed cell tower, but said their fear is real. She said testing 911 calls within each home would help, but that doesn’t fix the cell coverage issue for residents who may receive an emergency phone call from their child or work from home.
“We need your help,” Newburger said at the meeting. “We are desperate on those streets and whether it (fear) is real or not, perception is reality.”
Ward 2 councilman Robert Pelunis and Ward 6 councilman Bob Shimits said they had recently learned about the cell tower, while Ward 7 councilman William Russo said that Ward 4 councilman Michael Kan and Meany have worked on the cell coverage issue for over a year and provided council members with information for their residents.
“They’ve been collecting data, this has not even gone to a committee yet, that is why nothing has been discussed with the public, because they are still looking for answers,” Russo said at the meeting. “This cannot even come to council, unless it’s approved by committee.”
Kan discussed data collected over a six-week period, when residents used a website to logg when and where calls were dropped. He found there is a cell coverage problem in Solon, confirmed by the service carrier, the problem is mainly in north Solon and, per zoning code, if a cell tower is built it needs to be on city-owned land.
“Under those parameters, we are exploring and exhausting all options, and your voice will be heard,” Kan said to the residents, promising more transparency moving forward.
Despite grievances with how the cell tower issue has been presented, many residents still desire a solution for spotty cell coverage in north Solon.
“This is something that should be decided by the people of Solon, it should be something everybody discusses,” Bob Wenstrup, a Solon resident for over 30 years, said at the council meeting. “It should be something that people can say, ‘I don’t like the way it ended, but I like the process that got to that ending.’ That’s not there right now.”
Mayor Eddy Kraus said he has been contacted by landowners outside of the city limits that are of “good potential” for a cell tower, although the cell service issue is still at “ground-zero.”
“Obviously, it’s confidential, but it’s something that we will continue to explore,” he said.