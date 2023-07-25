The Rotary Club of Solon, which was rechartered in 2010, continues to support the Solon community and beyond.
A member of Rotary International, which encompasses 1.4 million people among numerous communities, the Rotary Club of Solon’s mission is to serve the residents of Solon and even people in countries like Uganda, El Salvador and Pakistan. In Uganda, the club funded the installation of sanitary facilities in a school, in El Salvador, they helped to establish a water source and in Pakistan, they supported the construction of a pediatric emergency room wing.
“We improve people’s lives locally, through the community, and internationally since 2010,” Judy Caine, president of the Rotary Club of Solon, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “And we’ve spent $500,000 doing that, so it’s pretty incredible in 13 years.”
Caine said that they fund their endeavors through local and international grants, corporate support and an annual fundraiser.
On the third Tuesday of each month, the club hosts a food pantry from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Church of the Resurrection at 32001 Cannon Road in Solon. Although the church provides the space, Caine said the pantry is nondenominational and everyone is welcome. The club has given away 550,000 pounds of food since the pantry opened, she said.
“It’s pretty meaningful when you see people in your community qualifying for a food pantry, and they come up and get groceries,” Caine said.
Jim Hyde, past president of the Solon Rotary, is the chair of the food pantry.
They also hold a senior produce pantry at the Solon Senior Center at 35000 Portz Parkway on the fourth Tuesday of every month.
Caine said Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus is an active member of the Rotary, and the club generally receives a lot of support from the city of Solon.
On Sept. 19, the Solon Rotary will host a First Responders Dinner to honor one firefighter and one police officer from the community. It also plans a fundraiser in future months.
Michelle Ryb, membership chair, said that when an organization in the community has a dire need, the Rotary is usually able to meet it.
“We’ve done AEDs for the fire department,” Ryb said. “That’s what happens in Rotary – when the first responders or the city departments need something that’s above and beyond what they might just be able to write a P.O. for and get, they can’t budget for it, they come to us and say, ‘Would it be possible for you to help us with this,’ and we do. There’s hardly ever a no.”
Members of the Rotary Club of Solon meet twice a month at TownPlace Suites by Marriott at 6040 Enterprise Parkway.
For more information or to apply for membership, contact Michelle Ryb at supplyla-dy56@aol.com or visit solonrotary.org.
Nora Igelnik is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Interns.