When Greer Glazer was inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Sept. 14 at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus, she represented more than just her own lifetime achievements, but that of others in the nursing profession and the first generation of mothers with full-time professional careers.
The recently retired dean of the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing was inducted alongside 14 other seniors from across the state. As a resident of Solon, she was one of two Clevelanders to be honored among the group.
“First of all, I cannot believe I am a senior,” Glazer, 68, told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 28. “I still think it’s so funny, I don’t feel like I’m that old and I don’t believe I act that old.”
She said she takes after her 97-year-old mother with the amount of energy she still has for activities like pickleball, water aerobics and daily walks in the park with her dogs.
Glazer and her husband, Kerry Volsky, have been longtime members of Solon Chabad where many of their three children, Jessica Katz, Norman Volsky and Hannah Hamburger, and seven grandchildren are still involved. Commuting from Cleveland to Cincinnati and previously to Boston when she was dean of the University of Massachusetts Boston College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Solon Chabad and its community became a constant in her life.
“I think I was so fortunate that I have a family,” Glazer said. “… You can’t have lifetime achievement if you’re not surrounded by love and support of your family, and I have tremendous love and support of my family. I could not have done what I did without that.”
This lifetime achievement award adds to the list of honors Glazer has received over the years for herself and the institutions she has worked in. University of Cincinnati College of Nursing became a five-time recipient of the Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award under her leadership and Glazer received the 2018 American Association of Colleges of Nursing Award for Diversity, Inclusion, and Sustainability in Nursing Education and the 2018 National League of Nurses Mary Adelaide Nutting Award for Outstanding Leadership in Nursing Education.
As dean, she said she did a lot of work to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the nursing profession, including getting funding for an endowed chair and recruiting someone to the chair. She highlighted the need for not only sufficient numbers and qualified nurses, but for those nurses to be reflective of the communities they serve.
“So that’s why, but I would say that my Judaism certainly impacts me greatly and all of the teachings that we need to do what we can to help others and make sure that there is a just environment, and that we’ve got equity, and it’s our responsibility to care for others,” Glazer said. “I think that definitely weighs in on who I am as a person.”
Even in retirement, she continues to strive to make a difference by consulting for two new deans in different parts of the country.
While she said her induction puts a spotlight on the importance of nurses and allowed her to serve as a role model for others raising children and working fulltime, Glazer was impressed with the other inductees.
“The other people who were inducted were truly remarkable and have done fabulous things,” Glazer said. “So to be part of a group that was with them, I was honored and I was humbled by being part of a group like that for lifetime achievement.”