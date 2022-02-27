Solon resident Zara Gottlieb spent the weekend of Feb. 18 to Feb. 20 a little differently than one might assume from a college student.
Participating in Penn State University’s Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, or THON, at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa., Gottlieb joined over 650 dancers to raise funds and awareness for the fight against childhood cancer – by dancing for 46-hours with no sitting, sleeping or stopping. Now in its 50th year, participants raised a record $13,756,347.50. The previous record of $13.3 million was set in 2014.
Funds go toward funding pediatric research and patients being treated at Penn State Children’s Hospital through the Four Diamonds Fund. According to the THON website, 4,800 families have been helped to date.
Gottlieb, a 21-year-old senior studying corporate innovation and entrepreneurship at Penn State, told the Cleveland Jewish News that it was her fourth year participating in THON and third in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing festivities online last year. Her sorority, Delta Zeta, raised $195,618 to place it in the top five earners for all Greek organizations at the university.
“THON was my first social introduction to other people at Penn State,” said Gottlieb, a 2018 graduate of Solon High School. “My sister went to Penn State and told me that it was a great way to meet people with similar interest – the interest being THON. I joined a committee my freshman year and it was so cool to experience THON. I became a chair through my sorority that same year, and I fell in love with it.”
That love is what led her to volunteer through her sorority to dance at THON this year, she said. Only seniors chosen through their university organizations can dance at the event, but spectators of all ages are welcome to enjoy the fun.
“There were four girls at my sorority that got chosen to dance and we had to share why we wanted to,” Gottlieb said, noting she danced for her grandmother, Eileen Drechsler, whose name was on the back of her shirt. “Everyone THONs for their own reason. I do it for all of my loved ones that battle cancer and for children who can’t dance anymore. Working so hard for the fundraising effort and for kids going through treatments, the goal is to dance your senior year and represent your organization.”
Following a year of virtual festivities, Gottlieb said the best way to describe being back at THON was “surreal.” Festivities included surprise performances by singers Bea Miller and Chelsea Cutler, a 50th anniversary time capsule, a pep rally and a talent show for THON kids.
“It’s hard to put into words if you’re not there,” Gottlieb said. “It was a great moment to be back in person and to be able to dance. Other than feeling tired, it felt so surreal like it didn’t even actually happen. It’s an unforgettable thing that I will remember for my lifetime. It is something I’m beyond proud of to be able to say I stood for 46 hours straight, without sleeping, for a meaningful cause. You do it because hopefully one day you’ll be dancing in celebration of a cure.”
Zara is the daughter of David and Melissa Gottlieb, who attend Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.