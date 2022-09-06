Solon resident Tom Jackson has announced his candidacy for the state Board of Education District 10 seat, which serves Cuyahoga, Geauga and Summit counties.
Tim Miller, who was appointed to fill an unexpired term and is running for the seat, and Cierra Lynch Shehorn are also running. They are Akron residents.
All three filed petitions on Aug. 9 and are running nonpartisan according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website.
In a statement to the Cleveland Jewish News, Jackson wrote, “Our school boards are becoming politicized and focused on right wing talking points instead of the future of our kids. It’s time to take politics out of the classroom to allow students to learn and teachers to teach.
“Ohio is at a crossroads. With an unfair and unconstitutional school funding formula our public schools ranking has fallen from fifth to thirty-fourth – now is the time to focus on improving our public schools. I’m running this race because I believe public education is a great equalizer and the cornerstone of our communities. Ohio legislators are attempting to defund public education so it’s time to put folks like me in a position to advocate for fair school funding, better working and learning conditions, and upgrading our school buildings to meet the needs of the future.”
Jackson, who works on the account executive team at Leverity Insurance Group, serves on the Solon City Schools strategic planning team and as chairman of the board of the Solon Chamber of Commerce. He was the Democratic candidate for the Ohio Senate from Cuyahoga County in 2020 and is on the executive committee of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. Previously, he served as president of the Solon Democratic Club, on the board of the local youth soccer club and as a lay trustee. He has also been a volunteer coach on Solon High School’s cross-country and track teams.
The state board of education is made up of 19 members – 11 who are elected and eight who are appointed by the governor. The chairs of the education committees of the Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate serve as non-voting ex officio members. The superintendent of public instruction serves as secretary of the board.