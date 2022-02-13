Sam Pines, the former market manager of ESPN Cleveland, has taken on a larger leadership position as senior vice president of Good Karma Brands, a media and marketing company.
A Dec. 6 news release named Amy Crossman as Pines’ successor as market manager of ESPN Cleveland as Pines takes on a new role in the organization.
“I have been involved in sales strategy and overall strategy for the company throughout, so that part is not new,” Pines told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 2 on his transition from a local market to working with multiple markets across the company. “I will say the way Cleveland has prepared me is the openness and the helpfulness of the Cleveland business, and the personal community has been amazing.”
Pines, who lives in Solon and attends Solon Chabad, began working with Good Karma Brands as one of five partners shortly after the company started in Wisconsin.
“Craig Karmazin started the company out of college in 1997,” Pines said. “Over the next three years, he brought five of us in as partners in Wisconsin. He started in Beaver Dam, Wis., And we were in sales in Madison, Wis., the five of us.”
From there, the company began to grow with ESPN stations in West Palm Beach, Fla., Milwaukee, Wis., and finally, Cleveland in 2006.
“The reason we chose Cleveland in ’06 was that was a time when Cleveland wasn’t getting amazing PR as a city and the passion of the sports fan is just so deep here and the overall community,” Pines said.
Pines made the move to Cleveland and ran the station for the first 10 years with Keith Williams, who now runs Chicago, and has ran it since. The company continues to grow with the purchase of Los Angeles, New York and Chicago from Disney, announced last month, and the creation of new roles within the company, he said.
“The main reason we’ve been able to do that is our growth in leadership,” Pines said. “When I look at what’s allowed me to do this in Cleveland is over the last three or four years, we’ve really grown our leadership team. We’ve added Amy Crossman who is now our market manager and Matt Fishman, who’s our director of content. They were both added towards the end of ’19, early ’20.”
He said the investment in Cleveland has also been demonstrated in the construction of a new office in the Flats downtown and in creating specialized roles to do more and continue the growth.
In taking on a larger role in the company, Pines said he plans to take the localized approach he used in Cleveland as he works with other markets.
“I look at everything we do as a local market,” he said. “So it’s just where I’m going to get more involved, I’m going to get into that local market, too.”
Within the organization, he hopes in his new leadership position to help the culture grow.
“I do hope that I’ll continue to help our culture evolve,” Pines said. “We have six core values (be honest, work hard, over deliver, listen, follow through and teamwork, according to the company’s website) that are not flexible, but our culture should keep growing. So I hope my impact will help grow the culture and continue to, while embodying the core values.”