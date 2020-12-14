Solon City School District told families and staff that, although COVID-19 case levels are higher than they would like following Thanksgiving break, they have remained steady.
“We hope this trend continues,” the Dec. 11 email said.
Seventeen students and three staff members in the district tested positive between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11. Many of those cases were a result of at-home gatherings that later impacted in-person activities.
“Please continue to report cases and close contact exposures of COVID-19 to your child’s principal immediately even if you are remote to ensure we are working with accurate case data at all times,” the district encouraged its families and staff members. “With our current staffing levels, and barring any sudden absences or significant spikes in cases and quarantines, we will be able to maintain in-person instruction for our students still attending on campus through next week.”
The district outlined its second semester plans.
Students in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade will attend school in-person five days a week.
“Family in-person learning choices for students in grades PK-4 were slightly higher than first semester but will not require a change to our current instructional model,” the email said. “Students attending in-person will do so 5 days a week with virtual learners participating as they are now.”
Students in grades five and six will follow a hybrid schedule, attending school in-person four days a week and virtually one day a week.
“Responses from Orchard families would increase the number of students attending in person beyond what is required to maintain our minimum distancing,” the email said. “To maximize in-person learning for these students, we will move to a 4 day-a-week on-campus model.”
The hybrid schedule will enable the district to reduce the daily number of students in each classroom for distancing and safety. The district will communicate directly with families to assign students’ virtual days.
Students in grades seven through 12 will maintain their current two day in-person hybrid schedule.
The district asked families to contact their building principal as soon as possible to let them know if their child is planning to learn virtually full-time instead of waiting until January.
“To balance class sizes based on family choices, some classroom assignment changes may be necessary,” the email said. “These changes will be communicated to you by building administrators next week. Hopefully, a vaccine and following public health recommendations will enable us to alter our plans sooner, but we must plan for our current reality.”