Several Ohio schools districts and local governments received the Auditor of State Award in January for their clean audit reports, according to a news release from the Auditor of State Office of Keith Faber.
Schools and governments awarded in the Northeast region include Solon City School District in Cuyahoga County; Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority in Lorain County; Copley-Fairlawn City School District in Summit County; Canton Harbor High School, Stark County Schools Council of Governments and Alliance City School District in Stark County; Buckeye Joint Vocational School District in Tuscarawas County; Jackson-Milton Local School District in Mahoning County; and Jefferson Area Local School District in Ashtabula County.
The award is presented to entities upon the completion of a financial audit and that meet certain criteria of a “clean” audit report.
For more information, visit ohioauditor.gov.