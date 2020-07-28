Solon City Schools has revised its plan for reopening schools Aug. 26.
Initially, the district said students enrolled in its virtual learning option – as opposed to its everyday, all-in model – would only be able to participate in virtually conducted clubs and extracurricular activities.
But an email from communications director Tamara Strom to Solon High School and Solon Middle School families said many had questions about the district’s decision regarding participation in face-to-face extracurricular activities for students learning virtually.
“The reason for that decision was to support the choice parents were making to select the virtual option because of health and safety concerns for their child or family members,” Strom said in the email.
She noted important components of a well-rounded educational program such as athletics, extracurricular activities and the arts are more complicated in the time of a pandemic.
“Our original commitment to support families who do not feel it is safe for their child to learn at school or participate in extra-curricular activities at school still stands,” Strom said. But “if you determine it is in your child’s best interest to learn from home virtually and participate in face-to-face activities or athletics at school, the district will honor that decision.”
She noted that, while the district is doing everything possible to mitigate risk and implement safety protocols for school and activities, some face-to-face activities carry more risk than others.
Clubs and activities at Solon Middle School and Solon High School are working on plans for how they can operate as virtually as possible this year so that all students may participate together.