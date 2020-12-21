The Solon City School District has updated its original plans for the second semester, originally announced in a Dec. 11 email, ahead of winter break in an email sent to families Dec. 18.
With the planned return to in-person classes now Jan. 11, the district hopes the one-week delay will give schools the best opportunity to remain open. The delay is due to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the school district, with 50 staff members and 291 students being required to isolate or quarantine due to testing positive or being exposed to COVID-19 since the schools’ return from Thanksgiving break.
“Due to the continued high levels of COVID-19 in our area and to ensure we have the necessary staffing to open PK-12 successfully for the next semester, we believe it is necessary to delay the opening of in-person classes by one week,” the email stated.
Students in the intensive needs classrooms and preschool classrooms will begin in-person classes Jan. 4 as planned.
Administrators and teachers will communicate schedule changes with those families directly, with the rest of the district starting the semester off virtually Jan. 4 to Jan. 8.
“It is crucial that you notify your building administration immediately, even over winter break, if you or your child test positive or are exposed to COVID-19,” the email said. “We are responsible for contact tracing among students and staff and our return to in-person learning in January relies on accurate data.”
With the Jan. 11 in-person date, the previously outlined plans still apply. Students in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade will attend school in person, five days week. Students in grades five and six will move to a hybrid schedule, attending in-person classes four days a week and virtually one day a week. Students in grades seven through 12 will maintain their current two day in-person hybrid schedule.
The hybrid schedule will enable the district to reduce the daily number of students in each classroom for distancing and safety. The district will communicate directly with families to assign students’ virtual days, the Dec. 11 email stated.