A member of the Solon schools’ district office team has tested positive for COVID-19.
The test result has been confirmed by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, and according to an Aug. 29 message on the Solon schools website, the infected person is undergoing the necessary contact tracing and public health investigation.
The person will remain home from work until no longer infectious. The person’s close contacts have also been instructed to stay home, quarantine and work remotely for 14 days after the exposure.
“If the CCBH contacts you as part of any COVID-19 investigation, please cooperate fully to ensure the safety and health of our entire community,” the message said. “It is also important that we show kindness and understanding to those who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or are close contacts.”
The district emphasized the importance of students’ and staff’s adherence to public health prevention strategies to reduce the chance for transmission of COVID-19.
All cases among students and staff must be reported to the school or district immediately.
“Governor DeWine outlined an impending public health order that will expand reporting requirements for schools in regard to COVID-19,” the message said. “This includes notifying the CCBH, families and the public of positive cases within 48 hours.”
All cases of students and staff members will be logged on the new COVID-19 dashboard at: solonschools.org/COVID-19.
Solon schools started the year with full remote learning.