The Solon Board of Education recently approved the administrative appointments of Mike Acomb and Julia Howell.
Acomb was appointed as the district’s director of business and personnel, and Howell was appointed principal of Lewis Elementary School.
“Mike Acomb and Julia Howell have significant leadership experience in the Solon Schools,” board of education president Julie Glavin said in a news release. “We are confident they will continue to make a positive impact in our district for students, families and staff.”
Acomb has worked in Solon schools as a classroom teacher, gifted resource teacher assistant principal and principal.
“At Solon, we have a legacy of developing our leaders,” said Superintendent Pro Tempore Fred Bolden in the release. “Mike is uniquely qualified for this role. He has the right combination of leadership, communication and organizational management skills.”
Howell has been with the district since 2008 as a classroom teacher and curriculum and gifted resource teacher. She is also a Solon resident with students in the school district.
“Julia understands Solon as a student, parent, teacher and leader,” Bolden said. “She is results-driven and has the vision, skills, commitment and energy to be an outstanding elementary school principal. She will lead the Lewis school community with her intellect and her heart.”
The two began their new roles on June 9.