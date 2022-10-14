The Solon City School District is seeking community involvement on four Action Teams to address the district’s major strategic objectives identified by the 45-member 2022 Solon Schools Strategic Planning Team which met Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, according to an Oct. 11 news release.
The planning team represents key stakeholders in the district, including board members, administrators, parents, staff members, community and business leaders, as well as community members.
“The consistent success of the Solon schools is due to the strong and collaborative partnership with all of the stakeholders in our broad school community,” Solon Superintendent Fred Bolden said in the release. “Our district strategic planning process is representative of that critical partnership. Strategic planning is key to the continued excellence of the Solon schools as it charts the future of the district through clear expression of shared beliefs, a lofty mission and strategic objectives that are implemented with creative vision and a positive return on investment for our students and the community.”
Bolden continued to explain that organizations that do not continually look to improve are destined to fail or become obsolete.
“We have engaged in strategic planning since 1989 and we always include the community at-large in our decision making,” he said. “We need to constantly challenge ourselves to ensure we are working toward becoming the best school district we can possibly be. The strategic planning process is the way we capture that vision and enables us to think critically and deeply about the world we are operating in to make important, forward-focused decisions about the Solon schools so that we are truly living our mission of every student every day.”
During the three-day planning session, the planning team reviewed and refined the district beliefs to draft a new mission that exemplifies the loftiest aspirations of the district. They strengthened language regarding the district’s commitment to empowering students to achieve personal excellence in all areas, including academics, arts, athletics and activities.
The updated draft mission reads: “Solon City Schools, a diverse learning community, will ensure all students attain the knowledge and skills to thrive and become empathetic, ethical, contributing citizens in an evolving global society through collaboration and unwavering commitment to empower every student, every day, to achieve personal excellence.”
After analyzing the internal and external factors affecting the district’s ability to meet the mission and engaging in a critical-thinking exercise detailing the most significant issues facing the Solon schools, the planning team used this information to identify four major strategic objectives the district must focus on to fully meet its mission.
Further, the team identified four strategies that articulate the results the district is committed to achieving, which address finance, facilities, communications and responsive practices evolved from what they identified as the most critical issues facing the district.
Other conversations addressed the district’s parameters, or standard operating procedures that create guardrails for how the district conducts its daily business, which are linked to the mission, beliefs, objectives and strategies.
The next step in the strategic planning process will occur over the next two months as volunteers on four action teams will conduct research and writing solution-oriented three-to-five-year action plans.
The entire team will review and analyze the action plans in December for relevancy and positive return on investment before the draft strategic plan and accepted action plan are advance to the Board of Education for consideration and approval.
Volunteers can sign up by completing the form at bit.ly/3Tf9ZQU.