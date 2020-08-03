Solon City Schools has revised its reopening plan and plan for extracurricular activities again.
Following a July 30 recommendation from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, Solon City Schools sent an email to Solon families notifying them all students would start the 2020-21 school year remotely for at least the first quarter.
All in-person athletics, band and extracurricular activities will cease during that time, according to an announcement posted July 31 on the district’s website. Students can still opt for an all-online track for the full fall semester.
When the district had intended to use a hybrid model, it said those students choosing to learn remotely would not be permitted to participate in extracurricular activities. However, it soon reversed that decision.
“It is our hope and intention to return to the in-person model with a virtual option as soon as health department guidance deems it prudent and we can logistically make the switch back to in-person learning,” the post said.
“Since the inception of this pandemic in March, we have been in continual communication with the CCBH and have been heeding their guidance,” according to the release. “We have always relied on the Cuyahoga County Board of Health for necessary guidance related to the health, safety and well-being of our students and staff. In keeping with their guidance now, we will need to start the year remotely for the first quarter. This includes the cessation of in-person athletics, band and extracurricular activities for the first quarter effectively immediately.”
Classes are set to begin Aug. 26.