Solon Senior Center has an array of activities and opportunities for its residents to enjoy. From wellness to culture, there is something for everybody.
Jill Frankel, director of the department of senior services at Solon Senior Center, and Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus discussed the center’s offerings.
“We offer two kinds of programs,” Frankel told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We have community supportive living programs, which provide people with services and support to maintain their independence living in the community. We also provide older adult recreation.”
Activities offered include fitness, such as group classes, sports leagues, and indoor and outdoor pickleball; arts and culture, such as a certified choir and “World in Your Backyard,” a program that discusses a different culture each month and offers a taste of food at the end; lifelong learning with speakers and book discussions; socialization opportunities, such as “Health and Hydration,” in which participants can get together for coffee and snacks, and to talk; volunteer opportunities; and health and wellness programs, such as health screenings and opportunities to meet with social workers, Frankel said.
“We have a very wide array of programming and it’s pretty comprehensive,” Frankel stated.
What sets apart Solon Senior Center is its strength in two areas of support and opportunity, Frankel noted.
“Our senior center is very strong in recreational programming, as well as a strong community supportive living program,” she pointed out. “What makes us different is the combination of our strengths in both areas.”
Community supportive programs assist Solon seniors with emergency preparedness, snowplowing and trash pickup, she said.
Something people may not know about the Solon Senior Center is the broad spectrum of cultural diversity among members, Frankel said.
“I would have to say it’s the finest senior center I’ve ever seen in terms of our staff, the amount of seniors in our community that take advantage of the center,” Kraus said. “For them, it’s like a home away from home.”
He highlighted exercise classes, educational programming, meals and games as some of the center’s most appealing activities.
“It’s one of the most wonderful things I’ve ever seen and the senior center here is always evolving, so they’re always looking to the next opportunity,” Kraus pointed out. “They take trips, they go to the arts center, they go to plays, they go to shows. It’s such a social atmosphere for people.”
He said some seniors live alone, so being active with the Solon Senior Center helps them to socialize and avoid isolation.
“It’s such a nice opportunity for them to be among friends and really just enjoy,” Kraus said. “Some people come every day.”