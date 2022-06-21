The Solon Police Department posted the results of its June 17 sobriety checkpoint on its Facebook page June 20.
Solon police conducted the sobriety checkpoint from 8 p.m. until midnight June 17 on Aurora Road, between SOM Center Road and Clearwater Court.
The post noted the following results, with the average motorist delay of 27 seconds.
A total of:
• 564 vehicles drove through the checkpoint at 34501 Aurora Road
• 477 vehicles were checked
• 27 vehicles were diverted
• One arrest for operating a vehicle impaired
• One suspected opiate seizure
• Four marijuana seizures
• One person was cited for no driver’s license
• One warrant arrest.