The Solon Police Department posted the results of its June 17 sobriety checkpoint on its Facebook page June 20.

Solon police conducted the sobriety checkpoint from 8 p.m. until midnight June 17 on Aurora Road, between SOM Center Road and Clearwater Court.

The post noted the following results, with the average motorist delay of 27 seconds.

A total of:

• 564 vehicles drove through the checkpoint at 34501 Aurora Road

• 477 vehicles were checked

• 27 vehicles were diverted

• One arrest for operating a vehicle impaired

• One suspected opiate seizure

• Four marijuana seizures

• One person was cited for no driver’s license

• One warrant arrest.

