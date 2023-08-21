A delegation of young Cleveland-area athletes traveled to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for the JCC Association of North America’s 41st JCC Maccabi Games and Access events from Aug. 6 to Aug. 11.
Hosted by the David Posnack JCC, nearly 2,000 Jewish teens comprising 64 delegations from the United States, Canada, Argentina, South Africa, Ukraine, Israel, Great Britain and Mexico participated. This was the first year that Argentina, South Africa and Ukraine sent delegations to the games.
The games featured baseball, basketball, ice hockey, girls’ volleyball, flag football, lacrosse, soccer, table tennis, swimming, tennis and dance.
One of the teens that traveled to Florida with Team Cleveland was 14-year-old Dylan Garfinkel, who competed with the delegation’s soccer team. The soccer team took home the silver medal for U14 soccer, going into the championship game with a 5-5 tie at the end of regulations in the semifinals with 17 penalty kicks, winning against a mix-team from Dallas, Texas.
The team then advanced to the championship game against Montreal, Canada, losing 3-2.
Dylan told the Cleveland Jewish News that it was “such a fun experience” to compete in the games this year – his second year attending the U.S. version of the games. Last year’s games were held in San Diego.
Dylan is the son of Gregg Garfinkel and Stephanie Elk of Solon. He is a graduate of the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School’s class of 2023, and will be a freshman at Solon High School in the fall. The family are congregants of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike.
“I was able to meet people from all over the globe and was able to experience new cultures through my host family,” Dylan said. “My host family now lives in Miami and came to the United States from Argentina. It was a cool experience trying to talk with players from different countries who did not speak English. At the end of the week, I was on the bus back from the soccer fields to the JCC with players from the Argentina soccer team. I was able to exchange jerseys with one of the players despite our language barrier.”
While he had fun at last year’s games, Dylan said this year’s festivities and matches lent to an even “more fun” experience.
“I was able to spend more time with kids my age off the soccer field,” he said. “This year, there were also more countries participating which made these Maccabi games a better experience. We also had an extreme heat wave where we played in 90-plus degree weather that felt like 110 degrees with the humidity.”
Even though the games themselves were fun, Dylan said his favorite part of the experience was staying with his host family.
“I was able to learn about the Latin culture and attempted to learn a new language through them,” he said. “I had a lot of good laughs and made really fun memories that I will never forget. They were very nice and a lot of fun.”
Based on these two years of Maccabi games, Dylan said he is eager to continue participating.
“I absolutely want to attend more Maccabi games and use my experiences to my advantage to make more unforgettable memories,” he said. “It would be awesome to also reunite with some of the players and my host family that I met this year. It would also be amazing to have the opportunity to play my last year in the Israel Maccabi games.”
All in all, Dylan said he learned several things, including that “time goes by very fast when you are having fun” and that he should be grateful for all of the love and support that surrounds him.
“I also have learned to live in the moment and step out of my comfort zone because it only enhances the experience and makes me a better and happier person,” he said. “I also learned that kindness goes a long way to give yourself a better experience and to allow you to make lifelong memories.”