A new Yom Hashoah virtual candle app has been released for the 2022 holiday, which falls on April 27 and April 28.
The 2022 version of the app, which has been developed by Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple religious school student and Solon High School student Easton Singer with project management by Fairmount Temple teacher Susan Ringle, was fully redeveloped with new programming. The original iteration of the app, which excited from 2016 to 2019, needed a complete overhaul, according to a news release.
The app is sponsored by the Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs, which learned Ringle and another student had developed an app several years ago, sponsored by the Men of Fairmount Temple. FJMC then offered to sponsor the reboot, the release said.
According to the release, the app creates an opportunity for people to join the commemoration of Yom Hashoah by lighting the virtual candle and observing a moment of silence for those who died in the Holocaust. Once lit, the virtual candle will burn virtually for 24 hours and then go out.
To download the app, go to the Apple app store and search “Yom Hashoah Candle.” The app is free.