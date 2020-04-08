Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus said the city has been inundated with residents who want to help during the COVID-19 pandemic and he suggests they make a donation to the Solon Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that supports programs and activities that enhance the public interest and lives of Solon residents.
“We are so overwhelmed by the amount of people who have contacted us looking for ways to help others in the city who have been affected by the coronavirus whether through sickness, unemployment or loneliness, and I am so proud to be a part of this tremendously caring community,” Kraus said in a news release.
The foundation also assists the city departments that are responding to the needs of residents during the pandemic, such as additions to and expansion of nutritional programming to meet the needs of seniors, as well as residents with limited incomes, he stated in the release.
To make a donation, checks can be sent to Solon City Hall, 34200 Bainbridge Road, Solon, OH and addressed to the Solon Foundation.
An online option via credit card will be available soon. For more information about when the portal will be available, call 440-337-1411.
Also, select in-person volunteer assistance is being coordinated through the Solon Senior Center. For questions, contact the center at 440-349-6363.