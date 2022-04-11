Lila Sukert, a seventh grader at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, was awarded the Wavemaker Student of the Year award during Drink Local Drink Tap’s LIVE World Water Day event March 22.
The 13-year-old Solon resident began working with Drink Local Drink Tap for her mitzvah project when she started her own business, Every Drop Counts, selling reusable T-shirt bags and small watercolor paintings at local farmers markets and donating all of the proceeds to Drink Local Drink Tap.
“I was so honored to be chosen as the first Wavemaker Student of the Year, and I love what Drink Local Drink Tap stands for and the work that they do,” Lila, who is a member of B’nai Jeshurun in Pepper Pike, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I’m planning to sell at markets again this summer. It’s pretty amazing because it’s showing kids that they can make a change in the world, and you don’t have to be an adult to help our world and stand up for what you believe in. And I think that’s a great example of what the Student of the Year award is.”
The World Water Day event was held virtually again this year and featured a prerecorded video of Ben Jurek, Wavemaker program manager, presenting Lila with the inaugural Drink Local Drink Tap 2022 Wavemaker Student of the Year award for her creation of her business and donations to the organization.
“As a former middle school teacher, I have seen students go above and beyond to improve their community,” Jurek wrote to the CJN. “However, I have never witnessed anyone become as committed as Lila. The work that she has done with Every Drop Counts inspires me to continue educating future Wavemakers with Drink Local Drink Tap. I know that her example will inspire other students to take action for our planet and freshwater.”
Last summer, she made and donated $1,000, which was doubled by a match from the non-profit One Day’s Wages, to help DLDT build latrines, bathing areas and hand washing facilities for the Bukompe Internally Displaced Persons Refugee Settlement in Uganda.
“Since then, a couple things I’ve done with Drink Local Drink Tap is, not so much with my business, but Drink Local Drink Tap came out with a new youth book for youth to be able to stand up for what they believe in and make a change in the world,” Lila said. “It’s called Make Waves 4 Change, and it was really cool because I got to help model the book for their social media campaign for that.”
She continues to raise money for DLDT through her business at North Union Farmers Markets with three new dates coming up this summer.
“We have three new selling dates that I’m planning to go to and help DLDT raise more money,” Lila said. “We’re going May 14 at Crocker Park (in Westlake), and then we’re going June 18 Shaker Square Farmers Market, and then we’re going June 26 at Legacy Village (in Lyndhurst).”
The Young Entrepreneurs Institute at University School in Hunting Valley provides Lila with a free tent for the markets. She said she will be posting on Instagram, @everydropcountsbyls, as she goes to more markets to attract more familiar faces and repeat customers.
To watch the presentation of Lila’s award or the entire World Water Day LIVE event, visit Drink Local Drink Tap’s YouTube channel.