The Solon Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the vicinity of state Route 43 (Aurora Road) and the business district the evening of June 17.
The checkpoint is designed to detect impaired drivers before they can hurt themselves or others, and to educate the public about the dangers of drunk driving.
“The Solon Police Department is dedicated to making the roadways safe for everyone,” Sgt. Anthony Horvath stated in a June 15 news release. “We want the public to know that we will be out there for the benefit of the motoring public and pedestrians. Our officers work hard to keep the roadways safe and checkpoints are an effective tool to assist in reaching that goal,” explains Sgt. Horvath.
The exact location will be released on June 17 on its Facebook page.