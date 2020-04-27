The city of Solon will experience a substantial decrease in its income tax revenue that will start in 2020 and continue into 2021, Mayor Eddy Kraus wrote to residents on April 24.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest health and financial challenge that we have seen in generations,” he wrote. “The economic impact on Solon families and businesses will be devastating for many. Our City budget is not immune to the effects of the crisis. We must start looking to the future and planning for recovery.”
Income tax revenue is the city’s main source of funding, constituting 70% of the city’s operations, Krause wrote.
“This is also the main source of our yearly infrastructure program,” he wrote. “We will be experiencing a substantial decrease in this tax revenue that will start in 2020 and continue into 2021. While these decisions are never easy, the more we do now to reduce spending, will allow us to avoid deeper and more painful cuts in 2021.”
He said the main components of the city’s cost and budget reduction plan will be: Continuing to look for ways to reduce operating costs for the remainder of the year including keeping city buildings closed to the public to protect employees and help reduce operating costs; reducing hours of part-time positions that are not involved in the health and safety of the community; instituting a hiring freeze for non-critical vacancies; restricting the use of overtime for non-public safety purposes; reducing operating costs by all departments; and postponing nonessential capital projects; and ad-dressing the projected operating shortfalls through the 2021 budget development process.
“The tax filing deadline was extended to mid-July, which will provide a clearer understanding of the COVID-19 impact as we analyze our income tax withholding, net profits and individual filing numbers,” Kraus wrote.