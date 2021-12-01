As the Chagrin Valley Islamic Center opened its doors for prayer Nov. 19, Rabbi Scott B. Roland of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood offered blessings to those who will make the new Solon mosque their spiritual home.
Both Roland and Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus compared the journey of local Muslims to the obstacles Jews have faced in winning acceptance in communities to build synagogues.
“The Chagrin Valley Islamic Center feels like family for those of us at Shaarey Tikvah,” Roland told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 30. “We’ve had the opportunity to spend Shabbat with them. We’ve had the opportunity to gather together in solidarity both when it was needed for tragedy in the Jewish community, tragedy in the Muslim community, and tragedy in our country in general. And it felt truly wonderful to get to be with them, just to celebrate a joyful occasion, not without trial and tribulation, not without opposition,” Roland said of the Nov. 19 opening. “And so, it is especially meaningful that so many in the Jewish community, and in the civil leadership in the area, had the opportunity to be with them for this really momentous occasion.”
Roland read Psalm 30 for the inauguration of a new sacred space “and prayed on their behalf that the mosque would be a place where people would feel close to G-d and be able to pray in honesty and safety and security,” he said.
The rabbi also shared the Shehecheyanu, the blessing for reaching milestones. He was one of several leaders of many faiths, including Christian, Hindu and Sikh, who took part in the opening.
“I know that there has been a lot of blood, sweat and tears that has gone into this beautiful building coming to fruition,” Roland said.
The closest mosques to Solon are in Richmond Heights, Parma and Cuyahoga Falls, and all are at least 35 minutes away, said Masroor Malik, director of finance for the Chagrin Valley Islamic Center, which has a predominantly Sunni congregation.
Building a mosque in Solon was first discussed about nine years ago at a dinner in a local home. Fundraising began five years ago and the mosque was built in about two years, requiring a campaign of $3.1 million, which includes site work as well as design and construction.
Designed by architect Uzma Mirza of Indianapolis, the mosque calls to mind the Midwest of the United States, rather than the Middle East.
The mosque at 6909 Liberty Road has occupancy for 300 people and stands on a 7,500-square-foot footprint and occupies 12,500 square feet over two stories. The lot is 5.2 acres. It has a main sanctuary or prayer room, a mezzanine reserved for women, quiet room, classroom, lobby, offices, kitchen and restrooms.
The approximately 50 families who worship at the mosque live in Solon and surrounding communities.
Four men take turns leading prayers, and there are plans to professionalize the leadership with an imam as spiritual leader and an administrative staff.
Kraus said he has long respected the Muslim community in Solon and that opposition to the mosque in Solon may have come from “ignorance.”
“With so many different faiths here … everyone feels comfortable and feels like they belong,” Kraus told the CJN. “I think that’s the message of our community.
That … love always overcomes hate, no matter what.”
Malik said opponents and supporters were both invited to tour the mosque Nov. 20 and that the tour made an impact on those who voiced concerns at public meetings. Approximately 700 people toured the mosque that day, he said.
Malik said anyone is welcome to join worship Fridays at 1:30 p.m. or to schedule a tour.
He said the center hopes to set up a food pantry and to make a difference in Solon.
“Our mosque is going to be the beacon for all the faiths,” he said, “not just the Muslim.”