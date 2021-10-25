The COVID-19 pandemic has made all types of business difficult throughout the world, as industries have had to adapt and adjust their practices for safety of both their customers and staff.
But Eileen Pickus Brown has had to balance the changing needs of two industries – both as the owner of People Express Worldwide Ground Transportation in Solon, which she’s managed for more than 25 years, and as a personal chef.
She began People Express Worldwide Ground Transportation with an ex-husband, but quickly ended up taking over the company from him and built and grew it into a worldwide operation, working with locations all around the United States and Europe. She describes the transportation company as “big, but small,” referring to its large footprint but small number of drivers and employees.
“Basically, right now, with the pandemic, we have business, but not the way I used to (before the pandemic) or the way I expected to have right now,” said Pickus Brown of Aurora. “I have drivers and a few people that work there in the office (in Solon), but I basically work my business 24/7.”
Pickus Brown said her company has served a wide range of clients, from celebrities – actress Betty White is one of her many clients – to professional football players and business people. She enjoys the variety the industry brings each day.
“I find it a challenge because every day you don’t know what kind of run you’ll get,” she said. “We have some very large accounts that depend on us. You never know what is going to happen.”
When COVID-19 first hit, Pickus Brown decided to update her fleet, selling all six of her company cars and getting brand new vehicles.
“I didn’t want the stress of the cars breaking down,” she said. “My biggest expense is car repairs.”
She still had business travelers during the pandemic, and said they were able to cover their bills by performing other services, including transportation for the elderly and picking up groceries for those who are physically unable to leave their homes.
Somewhat surprisingly, People Express Worldwide Ground Transportation doesn’t use an answering service – Pickus Brown said she wants her customers to have the best possible customer service, so she or another staff member answers all the company’s calls and finds new clients the old-fashioned way: by word of mouth.
This has also led to Pickus Brown picking up a number of clients for her other career, as a personal chef.
Pickus Brown went to culinary school more than 25 years ago, working an externship and even working with celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck. However, she realized she didn’t want to work in a restaurant and preferred working as a personal chef. With business at People Express Worldwide Ground Transportation keeping her busy, she put her cooking aspirations on the back burner until about five years ago, when she met her soulmate and current partner, David Brown, who is also a chef.
The two began cooking together as a business. Since then, their Brown and Brown Personal Chefs has found a niche catering small events, dropping off food to people just out of hospitals, and serving out-of-town guests – sometimes business clients of People Express Worldwide Ground Transportation – a home-cooked meal.
“People want that home-cooked personalized touch,” she said. “Sometimes I’ll be talking to my express clients and they find out that I cook, they’ll want to use me as their personal chef (when they’re in town).”
She said she cooks what her clients prefer and doesn’t try to specialize in any certain cuisine or dish.
“We like to cook what (our clients) like to (eat),” she said. “I tell them, ‘I’m cooking for you, I know what I like to eat, but what you like to eat, I may not like and vice versa.’”
Despite COVID-19, Pickus Brown is busier than ever right now. She said the transportation company has done a large number of wedding parties this year, possibly due to a backlog from the pandemic in 2020, and she works with her partner affiliates in the U.S. and Europe, acting similarly to a travel broker and helping set up rides and other accommodations for her clients in other cities.
And, despite the busy balancing act Pickus Brown performs managing both her careers, she’s not sure she would have it any other way.
“I’m a woman business owner,” she said. “I hate to say it, but women get a lot of things done. We really multi-task. When the going gets tough – especially during the pandemic – you have got to use what you got and go for it. We get stuff done.”
Ed Carroll is a freelance writer from Cleveland.