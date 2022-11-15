Solon’s Nora Gecovich has always had a flair for the creative.
First tapping into that interest while attending Beachwood High School and taking art classes at the Cleveland Institute of Art and the Cleveland Museum of Art, Gecovich graduated from Kent State University with a degree in fine and professional arts with a focus on graphic design. Immediately after graduation, she was hired at American Greetings, where she worked for over 20 years in various roles, including a graphic designer, design consultant, photo stylist, prototype artist and digital creative specialist.
When American Greetings moved to Westlake in 2016, she said she couldn’t justify the commute and took a job at her local FedEx store, where she worked for three years. Then, she left when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Northeast Ohio in early 2020, nervous she would bring something back to her sick mother whom she cares for.
Like so many others at the time, Gecovich found she had plenty of free time, which led to the creation of her custom gift business, Captured Keepsakes by Nora, in December 2020. Operated out of her home in the Thornbury subdivision in Solon, Gecovich told the Cleveland Jewish News it’s “unbelievable” how quickly the last two years have gone by “when you enjoy what you’re doing and are passionate about it.”
The name, “Captured Keepsakes,” comes from when a special moment or memory is caught and being able to have something tangible to hold on to from that moment or memory, Gecovich said. She added it’s something she always practices within her family, which is made up of her husband, Avi, and their children, Brooke and Kyle.
“My motto always has been that it’s always about celebrating the good times with family and building sweet memories,” she said. “It’s the greatest gift we can give our children. I’ve always been about the idea that there is enough sadness and disappointment in the world, and I like to celebrate the good times. I’ve seen that through focusing on people, personalizing and celebrating.”
No matter the milestone, Gecovich always found a way to put her graphic design and art background to good use – whether that was showing up with a personalized cake, a unique gift, or a massive yard sign. Turning that into a business felt like the next logical step, she said.
“When I saw this was something I could get into and use my graphic design background, using my hands and creativity, I knew I had to go for it,” she said. “When I needed to leave FedEx, I knew that a lot of times, there is a reason for things. I happily left and jumped into this. I had this extra time I never thought I would have and that is when I decided I wanted to do this. I opened a Facebook and Instagram account to spread the word and the customers started coming.”
Gecovich can customize clothing, like shirts, sweaters, hats and slippers, and other items, like coffee mugs, cups, tumblers, blankets, towels and shot glasses. But her favorite jobs? Baby gifts, she said.
“They’re really fun, especially the sets,” she said. “I don’t get to see the smiles a lot of times because those gifts tend to be shipped out to the new parents, but it’s a lot of fun. Every gift is different, every project is different and every request is different. I will do whatever I can to accommodate the vision people are looking for.”
While a customized gift business is not unique in idea, Gecovich said she sets herself apart by collaborating with her customers every step of the way.
“I am very one-on-one with my customers,” she said. “I let them guide me. I have a quick turnaround time and can even deliver these gifts to their front door if they’re local. If not, I ship. It’s that personal. We might go back and forth over 20 times before pressing anything to clothing or an item. A lot of people like that because they get exactly what they wanted. I will work with them until they are happy. If they aren’t, neither am I.”
In the future, Gecovich said she hopes to build her customer base through social media and word of mouth. Once she builds that, she wants to collaborate with and donate to nonprofit organizations that work with children and babies, she added.
“But right now, it’s still pretty new,” she said. “I think I’ve learned a lot in the last couple of years and what I need to do to move forward. That is mostly getting my name out there. I would love to one day be the person that people go, ‘oh, Nora does that.’”