For Solon resident Joanna Wyner, baking has always been a source of joy and a way to process the world around her.
With a professional history in social work, the COVID-19 pandemic brought about extra time as her job situation changed “completely,” Wyner told the Cleveland Jewish News. During that time, she had been donating her baked goods to nonprofits in the community, like treatment centers and homeless shelters – places she had professional connections with. But as 2020 progressed further, the Black Lives Matter social justice movement gained traction and Wyner found herself “stress baking” as a way to cope, she said.
“I knew I had to do something amid the social justice movement,” she said. “I felt helpless. I knew a change was coming for me and everything else going on in the world, so I was trying to find the perfect way to combine philanthropy, social work and baking into one thing.”
It was then when the idea of Breadlove, a baking venture that donates its profits to charity and donates goods to local nonprofits on a rotating basis, came to her, Wyner said. She specializes in challah bread, which the 49-year-old baker said reminds her of a hug.
“If you look at a loaf of challah, it looks like a big hug,” said Wyner, who attends The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood with her husband, Matt, and twin daughters, Annie and Emma, 18, who arer seniors at Solon High School. “At that time, it all came together. I then saw this movement on Instagram called #BakersAgainstRacism, and it just clicked. Like, this was a thing that people were doing and there was no reason I couldn’t do it either.”
After asking people on Facebook their thoughts about her idea, Wyner said the response was overwhelmingly positive – and she’s done Breadlove ever since July 2020. Along with challah bread, she rotates in other products. When she first started the business, that was babka, a sweet braided bread, but right now she’s baking quarter-pound cookies. Orders can be made online at breadlove.org and can be delivered locally to Solon, Beachwood and Orange. Orders can also be picked up at Luster Boutique at Van Aken District in Shaker Heights or at 300 Park Ave. at Pinecrest in Orange on Fridays. Breadlove can also ship through U.S. Postal Service priority mail.
Creating Breadlove helped ground her life during an otherwise uncertain time for her family, the community and the world, Wyner said.
“It gave me a sense of purpose when it felt like the world was a dumpster fire,” she said. “Just watching everything going on with the racial injustice and the pandemic at the time, I was wondering what I could do. I am a white, Jewish and privileged lady living in the suburbs. What can I do? I struggled with that a lot. So, I felt this was the one thing I could do – take that energy, channel it and put a good thing out there. All while putting that effort towards organizations I know are also doing good things.”
The organizations she supports in her donations can be found on her website at breadlove.org/who-we-support, and includes causes like the Cleveland Eye Bank Foundation, the Cuyahoga County Public Library Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Association, the Hunger Network, HFLA of Northeast Ohio and the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless. Wyner also collaborates with her temple, donating 18 challahs monthly that is given in gift bags to new members or those who are sick. Sometimes, she does bulk challah orders for mitzvah projects with all the proceeds donated to a charity of the family’s choice.
And Wyner doesn’t want the love to stop within the community. She hopes to eventually add a partner to the business and wants more home bakers to create with the community in mind, she said.
“I think this could be something done at other synagogues and throughout the Jewish community as a way for people to get involved,” Wyner said. “There are so many challah bakers in the community. When they are baking one every week for their family, maybe they can bake one more and donate it to a food bank or a friend in need. I think it could be a movement for sure.”