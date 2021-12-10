Solon resident Michele Merin offers healing in the form of homemade quilts to children in Northeast Ohio and beyond.
“It’s always been my passion to create beautiful things and to have others enjoy what I do,” Merin told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 3.
She estimates that over 20 years she has given away thousands of handmade quilts as the Northeast Ohio representative for Quilts for Kids Inc. The nonprofit organization transforms fabrics into patchwork quilts to comfort children facing serious illness, trauma, abuse and natural disasters, according to its website.
Just before she moved to Cleveland, Merin’s brother, Ronald Merin, died at the age of 43 of melanoma. She was bereft and hoped to give back and offer comfort to her new community.
Shortly after her move to Cleveland 24 years ago, she took a quilting class at JOANN Fabrics and Crafts. Then, in 2000, a friend from Philadelphia sent her a story about Linda Arye, the founder of Quilts for Kids.
Merin contacted Arye, who sent her fabric to create rag quilts 35-by-40 inches. In 2001, Merin contacted George Steyer, then-principal of Solon High School, who agreed to allow her to hold a one-day event to make quilts. More than 30 students participated, creating quilts to be donated.
That spurred Merin to hold a quilting club at the high school, which lasted for 10 years. She then moved the operation to the Chagrin Falls branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, where she held monthly meetings.
About three years ago, she decided to take the operation fully into her own home, where she has devoted her ground floor to it. In her basement, Merin has tables for cutting fabric, bolts of batting and about 30 bins of fabric that she has bought or has gotten through donations, often from JOANN Fabrics.
While in-person meetings became difficult under quarantine due to COVID-19, Merin created kits for the quilts that she left outside her door for volunteers to machine sew and return.
“Obviously now when COVID hit, it was extremely difficult,” she said. “I mean, I did everything myself during all of COVID.”
About six months ago, she started opening her door to people from the guild Quilters With Heart in Solon to rejoin her in cutting fabric for the kits.
On Oct. 27, she and her husband, Bruce Campbell, loaded up two Murano SUVs with 540 quilts. Then she and the owner of Wash N Go in Streetsboro washed and dried each one, with Wash N Go donating services for all of their washing services.
Merin packed them up and she and her husband returned home. Back at their garage, Merin, with the help of 17 people, ran lint rollers over each one, then folded and bagged them.
The following day, Merin delivered the quilts to Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland, Cleveland Clinic – Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital of Cleveland, Providence House Inc. of Cleveland and Akron Children’s Hospital. In addition, Merin delivered quilts this year for the first time to Zelie’s Home in Garfield Heights.
Of the 540 quilts, Merin estimated she measured and cut the fabric and batting for 400. About a dozen people made the lion’s share, with others contributing one or two to the total.
Born in Hartford, Conn., Merin graduated from Hall High School in West Hartford and became bat mitzvah at the former Congregation Tikvah Chadoshoh, which was first in Hartford and later Bloomfield. She attended the Laboratory Institute of Merchandising and Fashion Institute of Technology, both in New York City, where she then worked as the sales manager for Calvin Klein Couture.
Her husband’s job brought the couple and their family to Solon from Philadelphia 24 years ago. They belong to Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike and Cleveland Heights.
Merin owns a business, Capitol Directories, publishing legislative materials for three states. Under that umbrella with the name Direction Press, she publishes an annual travel guide of quilt and yarn shops across the country.
For Merin, sewing and knitting are part of her heritage. Merin’s father, David Merin, survived the Holocaust in Plaszow as a slave laborer sewing uniforms for German soldiers. He and his brother, Leonard, established Merin Bros. in Hartford, where they designed and made women’s coats. They also had a showroom in New York City.
David Merin taught Merin and her siblings how to sew when they reached the age of 8. Her grandmother, Ethel Goldberg, whom Merin referred as her bubby, taught her to knit at about the age of 10. A friend taught her to needlepoint at the age of 16.
“It’s like a passion,” Merin said of her work with Quilts for Kids. “It gives me the opportunity to give back to the community because it’s such a need in the community.”
She has sent quilts all over the country and is willing to send one to any child in need.
Over the years, Merin has had the opportunity to see some of the recipients receive their quilts. Prior to the pandemic, she volunteered as a cuddler at MetroHealth System’s neonatal intensive care unit in Cleveland, which is not accepting quilts due to the pandemic.
“Seeing them being able to pick up a quilt and cuddle it,” she said, “and know it’s giving them some comfort is just the most wonderful feeling.”