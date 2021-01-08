Since CVS and Walgreens pharmacies began administering COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care facilities Dec. 21, Ohio nursing homes have experienced different starts when it comes to vaccine arrivals.
For some facilities like Menorah Park in Beachwood, commencing the vaccination process through its selected pharmacy organized by the state was smooth and able to start in late December. For others like LSS Kensington Place and Wexner Heritage Village, both in Columbus, kicking off the much-anticipated vaccinations was met with complications and delays.
LSS Kensington Place, a senior living community with independent living, assisted living and memory care residents, was one of 70 long-term care facilities that was unknowingly rejected by the Ohio Department of Health after attempting to register for the vaccination process, Jennifer Hamilton, Lutheran Social Services’ director of communications, told the CJN. Upon believing it had successfully registered with the state to receive the vaccine from Walgreens, time went by without anyone contacting Kensington with a start date or additional information, she said.
“We were waiting and waiting at Kensington, calling our contacts and not getting any info,” Hamilton said. “Then we found out this information that was released by the Ohio Assisted Living Association about the 70 assisted living facilities who kind of got lost in the internet.”
Kensington then reached out to the state for assistance, where it was told to work with its local health department, Columbus Public Health, to resolve the issue. After receiving assistance from the health department and Walgreens, Kensington finally received a date for the arrival of the vaccine – Jan. 14 – after Walgreens added the facility to its list. The vaccine will be available to all Kensington residents and staff.
Wexner Heritage Village, an independent and assisted living facility, memory care center and nursing home, had been given an estimated vaccination start date of Dec. 21 by CVS for residents and staff at its long-term care facility, Heritage House, and memory care unit, the Geraldine Schottenstein Cottage. After preparing for the vaccine, communicating with residents, families and staff, and obtaining consent forms, CVS suddenly canceled the date, said Leslie Fulford, WHV director of community outreach.
“Apparently, 50 places were scheduled for (Dec. 21) and the state or pharmacy ran into logistical issues, so they had to cancel three of them,” Fulford wrote in a Dec. 30 email to the CJN. “We were one of the three.”
Instead of receiving a concrete rescheduled day, WHV was given an estimate CVS might set the new start date between Dec. 28 and Jan. 11. After waiting for a specific date, Wexner was informed its vaccination process was to start Jan. 7 and would be available to residents and staff of its entire campus.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Menorah Park, a senior living campus with independent and assisted living, memory care and nursing home residences, experienced an easy vaccination start on Dec. 26, Menorah Park CEO and President Jim Newbrough told the CJN. The first batch of vaccines was available to the campus’ skilled nursing home residents and staff per state protocol, which included Menorah Park, Montefiore in Beachwood and The Weils in Bainbridge Township.
“It’s been going very well,” Newbrough said. “CVS is very organized and efficient; their staff has been friendly and nice to work with. We’ve not experienced any issues with that so far.”
This week, CVS made its second trips to Menorah Park, Montefiore and The Weils to perform the required second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as well as to complete any first doses for nursing home residents and staff. Newbrough said the campus will be able to specify the total number of people vaccinated after the skilled nursing facilities are completed this week.
Newbrough was the first person on Menorah Park’s campus to receive the vaccine, which served as a way for him to encourage others to get the shot.
“If you’re going to stand up in front of your staff and health care practitioners and then tell them we should be protecting ourselves so that we in turn can protect those that we’re entrusted to care for, you need to lead by example,” Newbrough said. “I’m entrusted to care for a lot of these elderly, very vulnerable people even though I’m not providing them with hands-on care within my role.”
While receiving the vaccine and then seeing others follow suit, Newbrough felt optimistic for the Menorah Park community.
“What (having the vaccine) means to all of us – to me, the Menorah Park community, the Menorah Park care-giving staff, everybody – is that there’s hope and there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Newbrough said. “If we can get this vaccination out there and we can get everyone vaccinated, maybe we can put this awful pandemic behind us.”
Menorah Park will continue to follow state protocol regarding who can be vaccinated at any given time. Newbrough said the campus waits until assisted living residents and general public members over the age of 65 can be vaccinated, but the future looks “bright” for Menorah Park.
A CVS spokesperson attributed a possible cause for some long-term care facilities experiencing difficulties starting the vaccination process to logistics issues, which are expected to arise with a new system.
“I know that some of the logistics have been slightly delayed with regards to scheduling and consent forms,” the CVS spokesperson said. “(These issues) tend to happen with a new process in place, in terms of like, getting the right consent forms completed from both staff and patients. I think it’s just any standard operational logistic that is being smoothed out and will be perfected and transitioned over time.”
The CJN emailed questions regarding vaccinations at Ohio senior care facilities to Walgreens’ media office and received a general statement about its vaccination program in response. Walgreens’ email to the CJN also said the pharmacy chain could not provide “location-specific information or numbers at this time.”
“Walgreens is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and federal and state governments to accelerate the administration of COVID-19 vaccines,” a Walgreens corporate spokesperson wrote. “As part of the federal government’s vaccine distribution plans, states are responsible for prioritizing populations for initial COVID-19 vaccine administration. We are working closely with state governments to expand vaccine administration as they finalize their prioritization and distribution plans for additional vulnerable populations.”
In a Jan. 5 press conference, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced 61% of nursing homes had received their first vaccine-related visit by their pharmacy of choice as of Jan. 3. By the end of this week, DeWine said his hope was for that percentage to increase to 80% and then reach about 100% next week.
Like Menorah Park, long-term care facilities across Ohio will receive their second visit starting this week. During this second visit, pharmacy staff will administer first and second doses to skilled nursing home residents and staff, as well as start vaccinating residents and staff of assisted living facilities.
“We made nursing homes a priority because over half of our (COVID-19) deaths in the state of Ohio occurred in nursing homes,” DeWine said. “Our goal is to get as many people in nursing homes – residents as well as those who work in nursing homes – the opportunity to take the shots as quickly as we can.”
Of the facilities that have been visited by a pharmacy thus far, only 40% of nursing home staff have opted to receive the vaccine compared to 75-80% of residents, DeWine said.
Additionally, Walgreens and CVS have administered only 20% of the vaccines allocated to nursing homes by a federal program. DeWine attributed the statistic to the federal program requiring pharmacies “bank” vaccines to be used later as more people are allowed to receive the vaccine or get their second dose.
“You can’t expect everything to get out the day it gets in the state,” DeWine said.
The state aims to begin phase 1B of its vaccination plan in two weeks, which includes individuals who are 65 and older, kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers and school staff; and those with severe, congenital developmental or early-onset medical disorders.
As of Jan. 5, 175,408 COVID-19 vaccines have been started in Ohio, making up 1.5% of the population, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s dashboard. The Washington Post reported Jan. 5 that Ohio had been allocated 809,575 doses, or enough to vaccinate 87% of the prioritized population and 6.9% of the state’s population. Of those doses, 360,000 had been distributed.
For facilities like Kensington and WHV, finally receiving the opportunity for residents and staff to be vaccinated alleviated mounting stress.
“It is going to be such a welcome relief,” Fulford said. “This is just one more step to add to our safety measures to be able to help bring people along to a safer future, and hopefully, one where we can bring families back in again and reunite them in-person with their loved ones.”
Both senior communities know that not everyone will receive the vaccine during the first visit and that positive changes to the facilities’ levels of health and safety will take time, the representatives said.
“So many people feel it’s just such a hopeful step in the right direction – a step back towards normalcy, a step back towards our residents going out and living their lives, and their families coming to visit,” Hamilton said. “I think it’s a really joyful first step in that process. We all know that’s not going to happen immediately, but we’re all hopeful that it is and are excited to get started.”