The Va’ad HaRabbonim of Greater Cleveland authorized “yard minyanim” on a pilot basis, beginning on Lag b’Omer May 12, but some rabbis will not be following suit and are urging their congregants not to participate.
“After careful deliberation, and in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the Ohio Department of Health, we grant permission to begin a pilot phase of limited “Yard Minyanim” the Va’ad stated on May 8. “This permission is contingent on the community’s adherence to the strict guidelines listed below, and on the continued successful containment of the COVID-19 virus in our city.
“We have enlisted the assistance of Chaveirim in designating “Block Captains,” who will determine the number of participants on their block, how many minyanim are needed on each block, and where each minyan will be held. They will create specific groups of no more than 10-12 people, to attend only the minyan designated to them.”
Only Mincha/Maariv was authorized.
Also on May 8, the Orthodox Union and Rabbinical Council of America jointly issued a document, “Guidance to Shuls and Communities On Reopening,” calling the yard minyanim premature. The document was drafted in collaboration with their medical advisory panel and with the guidance of Rav Hershel Schachter, Rav Mordechai Willig, Rav Dovid Cohen and Rav Asher Weiss, who recommended for when and where to start minyanim.
“It is clear from their timetable and benchmarks that having backyard minyanim, at this moment, would be premature,” they said.
Rabbi Binyamin Blau of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood and an officer of the Rabinical Council of America, of which his synagogue is a member, wrote in an email to congregants on May 10 saying he will not participate in a yard minyan.
“I will not be participating in these minyanim, despite the sincere intentions behind them, and I encourage members to follow suit,” he wrote.
Rabbi Raphael Davidovich of Heights Jewish Center Synagogue in University Heights also sent a letter to congregants on May 10 that he will not participate and is encouraging his members not to participate in a backyard minyan.
“I feel duty-bound to inform people that I am not supportive of the letter,” Davidovich wrote. “I identify with the people in our community who are impatient and wish to start tefilla b’tzibbur as soon as possible. Davening with a minyan sets the rhythm of a life of Torah U’Mitzvos, and adjusting to this new rhythm over the past two months has been unnatural and difficult for us and our families.
“However, halacha instructs us to listen to doctors. And the right doctors for this halachic purpose are “Rof’im Yedidim,” doctors who are of course intimately familiar with the medical circumstances, and who know us well and care most for our welfare. It was these Rof’im Yedidim who advised the rabbonim of the community to close all minyanim back in March. I think that there is no room to responsibly restart minyanim without the guidance of these same doctors, expert in their field, researched on this topic, and who understand and personally care about our concerns as frum Jews. The doctors advised closing, and have not altered this recommendation.”
The “yard minyanim” pilot will be reassessed in two weeks.
The Va’ad said each minyan will have a volunteer responsible for enforcing the following guidelines:
• Minyanim will begin on Lag b’Omer
• Mincha\Maariv only. No Shacharis at this time
• Under no circumstances can a minyan take place indoors, nor should attendees use restrooms in the home
• All attendees must keep a minimum distance of 6 feet from other attendees and a greater distance is recommended where possible
• All attendees must wear masks, bring their own siddur and wear gloves when sharing surfaces such as door knobs, etc.
• No lingering or loitering before or after davening
• No children under bar mitzvah should attend
• No one may attend a minyan other than the one designated to him
• Anyone not feeling well may not attend, even with the slightest cough or fever
The Va’ad said those with health concerns and those at least 65 years of age should seek a physician’s opinion before attending. Anyone with any other questions to reach out to their rabbi.