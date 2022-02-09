South Euclid City Council unanimously passed a resolution at its Jan. 24 meeting that asks the Ohio House or Senate to introduce, and pass, legislation to merge South Euclid Municipal Court with another undetermined, local court.
While the legislation’s language does not name a specific court that the city might merge with should it get to that stage, it makes several comparisons to other area courts and the size of the communities they serve.
At 21,572 people, South Euclid Municipal Court serves fewer citizens than other regional courts. For example, the legislation lists Shaker Heights Municipal Court as serving five communities with a total population of 59,107; Lyndhurst Municipal Court serving six communities with 57,185 people; and Bedford Municipal Court handling 14 communities and 78,437 people. It also notes that neighboring communities, Cleveland Heights and Euclid, have courts, but still are much larger than South Euclid at 44,159 people and 47,572 people, respectively.
Council president Ruth Gray told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 8 that the council is only seeking to regionalize the court because “it would be beneficial to the overall community in South Euclid.”
“It would also be beneficial to the surrounding community if we looked at regionalizing and merging with other courts, similarly to what has happened in neighboring cities,” said Gray, who has been on council for 17 years and was elected for her first term as council president in January. “We’re part of a very select few of cities that have our own court.”
Gray explained years ago, the city had “a stronger population” but “things change over time.”
“In this particular instance, it is important to look at our current population, and how much the court is costing the city,” she said. “We want to see if there is any way for us to do this, not by compromising the judicial process but to do this in a financially responsible way.”
The decision comes during a years-long disagreement between council and the South Euclid Municipal Court judge Gayle Williams-Byers over court finances and related lawsuits. In October 2021, city council members signed a letter sent to residents that accused the judge of putting the city’s finances in jeopardy when she didn’t submit records to complete the Ohio auditor’s 2019 audit of the court’s expenses. Since then, Williams-Byers has threatened to sue council on claims of defamation and retaliation if the council doesn’t issue an apology for the letter.
Before the Jan. 24 meeting, council sent another letter to Williams-Byers stating they were considering the legislation to merge the city’s court with another. In the letter, which was signed by Gray, she explained that council is “responsible for managing the limited financial resources of the city, and as council president, I believe we have an obligation to look at the potential of regionalizing the court given the city’s continuing decline in population.” She added she hoped they could “find a common ground.”
But, Williams-Byers told the CJN on Feb. 8 that she “has not been invited to a meeting or conversation with any member of the city council, or anyone for that matter, regarding the proposed resolution.”
“Therefore, I cannot speak intelligently about it because I have not had the opportunity to even engage in a conversation about it – thoughtful or otherwise – with anyone,” she said. “There is very limited, if any, information that the court has been provided to have an intelligent or adult conversation with regards to this matter. That’s all the information I have.”
As for the next steps, Gray said the council also told state legislature that the court will do a “feasibility study” to determine best recommendations, the cities that would be the best partnership and the benefits of regionalizing the court. She added that at the next council meeting, there will be legislation introduced to authorize the mayor to identify a consultant to come in and conduct the study.
“This is not the first time council has passed this kind of legislature,” she said. “We did it a few years ago, but it didn’t get any traction. ... We’d then take what they find with the independent contractor and present it to Ohio legislature. We want to say this is an important issue for South Euclid, that we also are doing some of the leg work.”
Gray said the bottom line is the council wants to do what is best for South Euclid.
“Regionalization for South Euclid is not new,” she said. “It is something we have championed in other areas to cut those costs, like our dispatch, some of our police special forces and our hazmat team. We want to reserve the maximum resources with the limited dollars we have.”