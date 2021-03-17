The city of South Euclid, in partnership with the Ohio Department of Health, is offering a limited number of COVID-19 vaccination appointments to residents who meet current eligibility requirements.
The partnership, which was spearheaded by councilwoman-at-large Chanell Elston, is in response to the continuing difficulty for residents to access vaccination appointments, according to a news release.
South Euclid is one of several Northeast Ohio communities partnering with the Ohio Department of Health, accessing about 1,500 appointments that have been set aside for those who need them but experience barriers setting their appointments. For South Euclid residents, 250 slots are available.
“With the assistance of the Ohio Department of Health and other state partners, we are now able to access resources to ensure those who are eligible and want the vaccine can be scheduled,” Elston said in the release. “This virus is not selective, it does not see race, gender or class and I want to do all I can to ensure that everyone in South Euclid who is eligible and wants the vaccine has access.”
South Euclid Mayor Georgine Welo said in the release, “In South Euclid, we take great pride in being proactive and working together to support one another, especially during challenging times. It takes a team to create positive change and I am grateful for Councilwoman Elston’s hard work to make this partnership with the Ohio Department of Health a reality for our residents.”
Reservations for eligible residents can be made by calling the South Euclid Community Center at 216-291-0071.