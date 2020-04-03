The city of South Euclid is offering businesses aid to cushion the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund will provide grants of up to $5,000 to qualifying small businesses, according to an April 3 news release.
The program reflects South Euclid Mayor Georgine Welo’s vision.
“South Euclid’s small businesses serve as one of the key backbones of our community,” Welo said in the news release. “Stepping up to help them survive during this extraordinary time is not only the right thing to do, it’s critical to the future health and vitality of our community.”
Businesses (excluding home-based businesses) will be able to use the grant funding for business-related expenses including rent and utilities, employee salaries, equipment and supplies, and other associated expenses, the release stated. Applicants will need to illustrate how their business has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown and provide relevant financial records documenting their ability to continue operations once the pandemic has receded.
The grant program will be funded jointly by the city and One South Euclid. However, all grant awards will be decided by One South Euclid’s Grant Review Committee, which is made up of five volunteer South Euclid residents.
Applications will be available beginning April 6 at onesoutheuclid.org/grants. Deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. April 17.
“Just like One South Euclid has been working hard to ensure residents have access to financial resources through our Neighborhood Grant Program, we are also committed to helping our small business community,” said Len Calabrese, president of the One South Euclid Community Development Corp., in the release.
“Many of these businesses have supported our community for years, and in these unprecedented times we must do what we can to help ensure that when the pandemic is over, they are able to once again serve our community,” Welo stated. “I’m grateful to all members of city council and our Community Development Corporation for their outstanding leadership and support during these challenging times.”