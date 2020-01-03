Yeshiva Derech Hatorah, an Orthodox day school with multiple campuses, won approval to move forward with its plan to house all of its boys at the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Academy at 4478 Rushton Road in South Euclid.
The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland will sell 2.4 acres, including the school building and 54 parking spaces to the school, which will house 350 to 400 boys from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
Yeshiva Derech Hatorah will allow Corpus Christi Academy in Lyndhurst to use its gymnasium at designated times as part of the agreement.
“We’re very fortunate that they have been very, very good to work with,” said Moish Tohn, executive director of Yeshiva Derech Hatorah. “We really have had only positive interactions with them. We’re really confident and comfortable with the easement because we feel that we’ll be good neighbors and we’re confident that they’ll be good neighbors.”
Tohn said he hopes the boys will be housed at the school beginning in the fall of the 2020-21 school year.
Meantime, there will be construction needed, a handicap access ramp on the exterior of the building, along with work to the bathrooms and heating and ventilation system, including the addition of air conditioning. There will be new lighting installed, windows upgraded and renovations to add secured entrances.
“We are now in the process of working on financing and working on our plans so that we can bid out the contract,” he said.
Tohn said the cost of construction is “the wild card,” and that the school will raise funds to pay for it.
“We have funds to purchase the building,” he said.
The Rev. David Ireland, pastor at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, which has about 1,100 families, said he is “very pleased” that the project will come to fruition.
“It’s a very positive thing,” he said. “I don’t foresee any issues.”
He said parishioners, some of whom found it difficult when Sacred Heart of Jesus Academy consolidated with St. Clare Academy to become Corpus Christi Academy in 2016, are finding this transition far easier.
“People (have) told me, Father this is the best decision we could make,” he said. “They’ve been very, very positive and supportive.”
The South Euclid planning commission approved the lot split /consolidation for the school unanimously, 5-0, at its Dec. 5 meeting, said Michael Love, economic development director fir the city. In addition, the commission voted 5-0 to approve the conditional-use required for the school with three conditions: that the school meet the minimum required Americans With Disability Act accessible parking spaces, per code compliance; that it construct an exterior ADA-compliant ramp; and that the installation of a school zone sign be located on South Green Road.
South Euclid City Council approved the conditional-use permit required for the school unanimously as well on Dec. 16. It attached the same conditions and added two more: that bus pickup and drop-off take place on Rushton Road and that the parish and Yeshiva Derech Hatorah maintain a shared parking agreement.
The resolution was signed by Dennis Fiorelli, who was then president of city council, Mayor Georgine Welo, clerk of councl Keith A. Benjamin and by South Euclid Law Director Michael P. Lograsso.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish is adjacent to the Lyceum School, an independent Catholic school of about 60 students.