The city of South Euclid is participating in a three-to-five-year study to determine the feasibility of managing the white-tailed deer population through fertility control. This program was developed through collaboration between Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Sunny Simon and the city of South Euclid. The program focuses on neighborhoods in South Euclid Wards 3 and 4 on the south side of the city.
Under a research permit issued by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, veterinarians and capture professionals managed by ecosystem and wildlife population research consultant, White Buffalo Inc. is anesthetizing, sterilizing and tagging female deer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 21. Volunteers will participate in the program.
“So many communities around the nation want to know whether it is possible to manage their overabundant deer herds through non-lethal means alone,” Anthony J. DeNicola, president of White Buffalo Inc. said in a statement. “The research being done in South Euclid will help to provide definitive answers.”
Based on findings from the Clifton deer research project in Cincinnati, it is estimated the first year of operation will significantly restrict herd growth through the reduction of the fawning rate, the deer population should stabilize and then gradually decline over time through natural attrition, with the rate of attrition depending in part on deer migration patterns.
South Euclid Mayor Georgine Welo, city councilwoman Sara Continenza and Simon said in a statement, “We are proud to collaborate with White Buffalo, Inc. on their groundbreaking efforts to research humane, effective and sustainable deer management methods. If successful, we hope the project will serve as a model for municipalities to replicate in Northeast Ohio.”
Cuyahoga County Council awarded an $85,000 grant to South Euclid to cover the program’s first-year expenses.