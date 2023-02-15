Law enforcement is investigating a Feb. 12 incident in which a suspect pulled a gun on four Jewish children outside Arova, a kosher restaurant at the Cedar Center shopping plaza in South Euclid.
The four children, three who are 14 years old and one who is 13 years old, were outside the restaurant when a red sedan drove past them and a Black male in the passenger seat pointed a black handgun at them. He yelled at them, but they could not hear what was said, according to the South Euclid Police.
The incident was reported around 11:34 p.m. Feb. 12 by a Beachwood resident who witnessed it. South Euclid Police are investigating the incident, but said more information needs to be obtained to determine if it is a hate crime.
Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s security arm, JFC Security, LLC, was notified of the incident and has been in contact with South Euclid police, Cleveland FBI’s hate crime unit and the Anti-Defamation League, Jim Hartnett, director of community-wide security for the Federation, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
He urged community members to call the police immediately to report incidents of a suspected hate crime and to notify JFC security secondarily.