The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating an incident that entailed an officer-involved shooting that took place at about 3 a.m. Aug. 14 in South Euclid, according to a news release posted on the South Euclid Police Department’s Facebook page.
A passing motorist reported a white vehicle was stopped at Monticello Boulevard and South Green Road, according to the release.
“The driver appeared to be passed out behind the wheel and had a gun in his lap,” the release stated. Arriving officers confirmed that observation and, “at one point the male placed the vehicle in drive and drove forward striking a police car.”
The driver “repeatedly ignored officer’s commands and put the vehicle in reverse,” according to the release.
“One officer fired two rounds at the suspect but it is unknown if he was hit by the gunfire,” the release stated.
The suspect fled and officers lost the vehicle.
Cleveland Heights police located the vehicle and the driver fled on foot. Officers there conducted an “extensive search,” but could not locate the driver, according to the release.