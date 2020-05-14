Bexley Park Swimming Pool and Quarry Park Splash Park are among recreation facilities in South Euclid that will not open for the 2020 summer season, the city announced May 14.
Other impacted facilities and programs include city playgrounds, ballfields and the dog park, as well as the issuance of permits for block parties and garage sales until such time as deemed safe by local and state public health officials, according to a news release.
Data from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health continues to show that South Euclid remains a hot spot for COVID-19 infections in Northeast Ohio and must continue to prioritize the health, safety and welfare of residents and employees, according to a news release.
“These are not decisions we made lightly given the popularity of South Euclid’s recreation and youth programming, as well as our many popular summer programs and events,” Mayor Georgine Welo stated in the release. “But due to the continuation of social-distancing protocols and the need to ensure the health and safety of our residents and employees, opening our pools and recreation facilities at this time is not in the best interest of the health, safety and welfare of our community.
“Given the COVID-19 pandemic and associated state imposed restrictions, we are faced with making these arduous and unfortunate decisions. However, as the summer proceeds, If the forecast changes and we are able to provide summer services beyond what is currently planned, we will do so as resources allow – but only if deemed safe by state and local health officials.”