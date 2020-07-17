Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County, the city of South Euclid announced July 17 that it will again close its playgrounds, dog park and ball fields for league play beginning July 20, according to a news release.
The facilities opened in June following a significant drop in COVID-19 infections and hospitalization rates. These facilities join the city’s swimming pool and splash park, which didn’t open for the summer.
The closings are health and safety measures being implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the unpredictable and highly contagious nature of the disease which has increased dramatically since some facilities reopened in June, according to the release.
In Cuyahoga County, South Euclid remains a hot spot for COVID-19 infections.
“These are not decisions we made lightly given the popularity of South Euclid’s recreation and youth programming, as well as our many popular summer programs and events,” Mayor Georgine Welo said in the release. “But due to the continuation of social-distancing protocols and the need to ensure the health and safety of our residents and employees, the closing of these facilities at this time is in the best interest of the health, safety and welfare of our community.”