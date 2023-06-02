The City of South Euclid’s new food truck park will officially start service at 5 p.m. June 9 at the City Parking Lot at 4477 Rushton Road.
The food truck park will be open from June 9 to Aug. 13. The park operates weekly from Thursday to Sunday. On Thursdays, it is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday lunch service is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with dinner service from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Along with the food trucks, there will also be live music and entertainment for community members to enjoy, a playground area for children and a dog park.
South Euclid will also be supporting local nonprofits through the park, as the chosen organization for each weekend will receive 90% of alcohol sales.
South Euclid Mayor Georgine Welo told the Cleveland Jewish News the food truck park is an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy what the park has to offer.
“The goal of the South Euclid Food Truck Park is to create a unique gathering space to bring neighbors together and serve as a magnet to showcase South Euclid and our Mayfield & Green Business District,” she said.“It serves as a new destination for friends and families to eat great food, socialize, hear live music, and play outdoor games. It’s also a great opportunity to promote our local businesses and showcase all the great things happening in our vital and vibrant community.”
Parking will be available in the lot adjacent to the park, along Rushton Road and Dean Drive. The surrounding area will also have parking available.
For more information, visit cityofsoutheuclid.com/foodtruckpark.
Nora Igelnik is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.