Seventy-five-year-old Susan Paris is not like most people her age. And saying she is physically active would simply be an understatement when discussing her accomplishments.
Paris, a South Euclid resident, recently went to the USA Masters Games in Grand Rapids, Mich., and took home the gold medal in five swimming events.
The annual event is a major Olympic-style, multi-sport event for athletes ages 21 and over. Since the event began in Greensboro, N.C., in 2016, it has hosted more than 2,000 athletes competing in over a dozen sports, including rugby, tennis and cycling.
Paris finished in first place in the 1,000-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 100- yard freestyle and 50-yard freestyle in the women’s 75 to 79-year-old division.
Competitions like this are Paris’ “happy place,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News, adding there is joy and enthusiasm among all participants, especially in the older divisions.
“This group of people are mobile, strong, powerful, determined, skilled and ambitious in every way,” Paris said. “They’re motivated to start and to finish. It doesn’t matter what the circumstances are. There was one woman there with a partial amputee who took off her leg just before the gun went off, dove into the water and swam like a son of a (expletive). That’s the kind of people there. They are kick ass, bad-ass and fabulous competitors.”
Once the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States causing mass shutdowns last year, Paris said she knew she wanted to be at the first event when competitions returned. She said she didn’t care which event she went to as long as she could compete. The major event since the shutdowns ended happened to be the USA Masters Games, which Paris said she had never attended.
Paris signed up as soon as she could and drove through what she described as a “monsoon” to Grand Rapids.
She has been an athlete for almost her entire life. In her 20s, she was a long-distance runner and competed in marathons. After her knees, hips and ankles started to break down in her 50s, she felt she needed to find a sport that was easier on her body. Now, she swims about 15 to 20 miles per month.
Paris belongs to the Ohio Masters Swimmers, which has held competitions in numerous places such as Hudson, Twinsburg and Avon Lake. She also swam with Sky Swim Team when she lived in Kentucky.
She said she goes about her training regime a little differently than others. For the last fives years, she has been committed to a vegan diet. After reading “Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease” by Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, she made a commitment to turn away from processed foods, meat, fish, dairy and oil.
“I go, I do it and I pray that I will finish,” Paris said. “And then having the lung capacity to shower and change is always the challenge. That’s my method. It’s not the recommended method though. The recommended method is to follow a strict regime of eating the right things and avoiding the wrong things. Going to sleep on time, waking up early. I don’t necessarily do that.”