The South Green Road in South Euclid improvement project has begun, with work this year focusing on the renovation of South Green Road between Mayfield Road and Monticello Boulevard.
South Green Road will be closed from Urban Road to Anderson Road through November while Cuyahoga County replaces a bridge. The northern terminus of Anderson Road by the War Memorial has been converted to temporary two-way traffic during the renovations.
The entire roadway will be resurfaced between Mayfield Road and Monticello Boulevard this year. The resurfacing project will include additions such as bike lanes, new traffic signals, and painted crosswalks.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3gQnnts.