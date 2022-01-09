South Green Road at the Halburton Road intersection in Beachwood was closed most of Jan. 8 due to an overnight one-car crash.

Beachwood police blocked off the four-way intersection as they waited for The Illuminating Company to repair a utility pole that left live wires in the road. Motorists were advised to use alternate routes. The road was reopened at 7:14 p.m.

One person was transported to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights for possible injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

2
0
2
11
2

Tags

Recommended for you