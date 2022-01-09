South Green Road at the Halburton Road intersection in Beachwood was closed most of Jan. 8 due to an overnight one-car crash.
Beachwood police blocked off the four-way intersection as they waited for The Illuminating Company to repair a utility pole that left live wires in the road. Motorists were advised to use alternate routes. The road was reopened at 7:14 p.m.
One person was transported to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights for possible injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.