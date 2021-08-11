During the COVID-19 pandemic, Southwest General Health Center lent a helping hand to the community in treating and caring for 3,700 COVID-19 patients. To honor their service, leadership at the hospital commissioned an eight-panel storyboard sculpture depicting the various stages of treatment from the initial 911 call through treatment and the ultimate “clap out” when the patient is finally cured and released from the hospital.
The sculpture was created by sculptor David Deming and his son, Michael, and was unveiled in June when it was placed on the center wall of the main lobby of the hospital at 18697 Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights.
The plaque below the eight sculptures reads, “The Medical Staff of Southwest General Health Center would like to acknowledge and thank all Southwest General employees for their hard work.”
Each of the eight panels conveys a different emotion, according to the release:
• The first panel, with the patient being brought into the hospital by ambulance, conveys a feeling of fear and panic
• The second panel depicts the worry and concern on the part of both the patient and the caregivers as the patient begins treatment
• The third panel, with family members unable to touch the patient through glass window panels, showcases the despair that many family members and patients felt during the pandemic
• The fourth panel, showcasing the treatment of the patient, depicts the amazing teamwork of the entire medical team on a typical day
• The fifth panel, opening a window into the harrowing work of the environmental services team cleaning and sterilizing a treatment room, shows off the professionalism and courage of every team member
• The sixth panel depicting a patient undergoing physical therapy, using angled handrails to learn to walk, shows the hope and possibility of recovery and getting ready for the next step
• The seventh panel is the dramatic “clap out” as the entire medical community, family members and friends celebrate the patient’s release from the hospital
• The final panel, a large mirror with a heartfelt “Thank You Caregivers” message, provides a venue for each individual to look at his or her own image as someone who has cared for patients.
After several brainstorming sessions, the Southwest General community reached out in February to Eileen Roth, the longtime art curator for the hospital, for ideas on creating a symbolic piece of art to commemorate and thank team members, according to a news release. After surveying the space and capturing the essence of the request, Roth reached out to Deming and his son about the concept of creating a lasting tribute, the release said.
Dr. Michael Deucher, a cardiovascular specialist and president of Southwest General’s medical staff, said in the release the purpose of the piece was to thank all caregivers throughout the process, no matter what their role.
“We wanted to thank the many doctors, nurses, therapists, environmental team members, phlebotomists, tray carriers and everyone associated with the entire spectrum of care during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Deucher said in the release. “Our committee, comprised of physicians, nurses, our CEO and leaders of our medical staff, wanted to show our mutual appreciation for everyone’s sacrifice and hard work in treating our patients and to create a substantial image of what we all went through during COVID that the general public and our team members could visit and walk by for the next several decades.”
