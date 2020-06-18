Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state is experiencing a downward trend of coronavirus cases with the exception of some southwestern counties.
A "worrisome" trend line is rising in Montgomery, Greene, Clark, Warren and Hamilton counties, DeWine said during a June 18 press briefing on the state’s response to the virus, which will call for more “aggressive” actions in those locations.
The Ohio National Guard will be sent to areas on concerned in those counties to help with testing. The state will work the hospitals in those regions to also assist with testing and help with pop-up testing sites.
Residents who live in zip codes that are identified as “hot zones,” or areas of concern, are encouraged to get tested.
Zip codes seeing the most cases are as followed:
- Clark County: 45505, 45506 and 45503
- Greene County: 45324 and 45385
- Hamilton County: 45231, 45240 and 45236
- Montgomery County: 45424, 45417 and 45426
- Warren County: 45036 and 45040
The state is also seeing an increase in children testing positive for coronavirus.
Pop-up testing will increase, DeWine said. Upcoming tests are taking place in the following areas:
- Elyria from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 19 at the Elyria City Hall, 131 Court St.
- Portsmouth from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 24 at the Compass Community Health Center, 1634 11th St.
- Cincinnati from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 at the CityLink Center, 800 Bank St.
- Middletown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17 at the Centerpoint Health Community Building Institute, 800 Lafayette Ave.
- Xenia from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24 at the Green County Health Center, 360 Wilson Dr.
Dr. Amy Edwards from University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland said some of the increase is a result increase testing. However, children are showing more symptoms.
She said care givers should keep an eye on children’s symptoms – the same as those found in adults – including headaches, coughing and a fever. If the child is having trouble breathing or have a loss in appetite, caregivers should reach out to their pediatrician.
“If you’re worried at all just let your pediatrician now and we can get your child tested,” she said.
DeWine announced a new hospital personal protective equipment readiness stockpile. It will be compiled and stored by Ohio hospitals throughout the state and will be distributed to residents and staff at long-term care facilities if they see a spike in coronavirus cases.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the transition of the coronavirus job search site back to ohiomeansjobs.com. The coronavirus job search site will be stay active for the next 14 days.
The ohiomeansjobs.com site contains 120,000 job postings, 77% of which are considered to be “in demand,” Husted said.
Of those 120,000 job openings, 76,000 require less than a bachelor’s degree. Almost half of the jobs pay over $50,000 a year.
Husted announced the next phase of reopening sports with the restart of contact practice for all sports on June 22.
Football, basketball, lacrosse and other contact sports can resume scrimmages and full training regiments as long as safety protocols are followed.
The decision as to when to restart practices will be up to local sports organizers and schools.
In regard to the state’s purchase more than 2 million hydroxychloroquite pills – which the FDA announced can no longer allows to be used to treat COVID-19 – DeWine said he erred on the side of caution.
The purchase costs the state $602,629, according to a report by The Columbus Dispatch.
“Hindsight is always perfect,” DeWine said. “If you knew what the FDA was going to do this week, obviously we would not have stockpiled that. On the other hand, if it had turned out that we couldn’t get it, people would have looked back and said why didn’t you stockpile it.”
Also during the briefing, DeWine swore in Kevin Reardon has the state fire marshal. Reardon started as a firefighter in Columbus in 1981. He retired as battalion chief in 2013.
Ohio has 43,122 total cases of COVID-19 and 2,633 total deaths, the ODH reported June 18.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 581,444.
The ODH reports 7,104 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,807 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 48.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 5,404 of the cases, 1,308 hospitalizations and 327 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.