Spark GHC, a private real estate joint venture between Spark Hotels in Solon and Green Harvest Capital focused on hospitality assets in the Midwest, recently acquired the Hampton Inn by Hilton in downtown Cleveland.
According to a news release, this marks the 11th acquisition for Spark GHC since 2018 and increases combined assets under its management to over $100 million. The venture’s portfolio also includes Marriott and IHG properties.
“We are excited to close on the Hampton Inn by Hilton-Downtown Cleveland just a few months after launching our joint venture,” Spark Hotels president Amit Patel said in the release. “It is a testament to our relationships in the hospitality industry, capability to be nimble and strategic in a fast-shifting debt/equity landscape, and our ability to execute complex buy-sell transactions.”
Spark GHC plans to upgrade the asset with a multi-million capital improvement plan, the release stated.
Spark Hotels chief operating officer Bhavesh Lad said in the release the venture is “ready to make this hotel the premier select service asset in downtown Cleveland.”
“We have already started coordinating with Hilton and third party contractors to tour the facilities and finalize bids for our multi-million capital improvement plan,” he said.
Spark GHC principal Bhavin “B” Patel said in the release the venture has three more assets under contract and another three “in the pipeline,” noting the Hampton Inn by Hilton acquisition is just the first step.
“This is the first of many hospitality acquisitions for this joint venture,” Patel said. “We are seeing significant opportunities to acquire value add assets in today’s volatile market.”
Concord Hospitality will lead property management of the hotel, which Spark GHC is “thrilled” about, Spark GHC principal Michael J. Smith said in the release.
“They have the right team at the asset, and we are looking forward to rolling up our sleeves with them,” Smith said.